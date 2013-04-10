April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des Oeffentlichen

Rechts

Guarantor SoFFin

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2015

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.341

Yield 0.212 pct

Spread Minus 25 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0YG1

