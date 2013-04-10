April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(Cades)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.903

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays & Citi

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Reg S ISIN XS0917707258

144A ISIN US12802DAG16

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.