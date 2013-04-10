BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings says a unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Purchaser, a unit of co., vendor, company and vendor's guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement
April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(Cades)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.903
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays & Citi
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Reg S ISIN XS0917707258
144A ISIN US12802DAG16
* Tengfei moma to acquire 2% and 98% equity interest in target co from vendor i and vendor ii at consideration of rmb949.9 million
* Purchaser agreed to acquire sale shares comprising entire issued share capital in target company