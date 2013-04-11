PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
* Says Verizon chooses datamena for Middle East expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: