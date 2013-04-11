BRIEF-Doha Bank says EGM approved capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage:
April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.061
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, DZ Bank, Erste Group & RBI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
By Sandhya Sampath March 7 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as investors prepped up for a likely interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the central bank might raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 14-15, and may move faster after that than it has in years. "After Janet Yellen's speech last week, the market will be ready for a rate hike when the U.S.
* Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns as CEO effective March 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: