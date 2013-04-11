BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Great-West Lifeco
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.755
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp
Over Bunds
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
