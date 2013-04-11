April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Great-West Lifeco

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.755

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp

Over Bunds

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

