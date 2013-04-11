BRIEF-Doha Bank says EGM approved capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage:
(Updated S&P and Fitch ratings to the table)
April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de
Productos Petroliferos (Cores)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date April 19, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.823
Reoffer price 99.823
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SPGB
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN ES0224261026
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage:
By Sandhya Sampath March 7 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as investors prepped up for a likely interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the central bank might raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 14-15, and may move faster after that than it has in years. "After Janet Yellen's speech last week, the market will be ready for a rate hike when the U.S.
* Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns as CEO effective March 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: