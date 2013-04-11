April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wienerberger AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.254

Yield 4.125 pct

Spread 292.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & RBI

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A100E2

