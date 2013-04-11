BRIEF-Amana Cooperative Insurance CEO Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns
* Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns as CEO effective March 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wienerberger AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.254
Yield 4.125 pct
Spread 292.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & RBI
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A100E2
SHANGHAI, March 7 China stocks were barely changed on Tuesday morning as investors who the previous day got excited by comments about technology in a work report by Premier Li Keqiang pored over the government document.
DUBAI, March 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties , the developer of the world's tallest building, has proposed a cash dividend of 15 percent for 2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday.