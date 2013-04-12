BRIEF-Alpha Trust mutual fund FY 2016 sales shrink to 4.7 mln euros
Feb 28 Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And: Alternative Investment Fund Management SA
April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Berlin AG
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date May 2, 2016
Coupon 3.350 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.35 pct
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000LBB0DD9
