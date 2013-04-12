BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank says FY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to HK$1.42 billion
* FY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to HK$1.42 billion, an increase of 19% over that of last year
April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2023
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 119.032
Yield 2.007 pct
Spread 39.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 5.274 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011037001
Temp ISIN FR0011472836
Data supplied by International Insider.
