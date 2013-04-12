April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Atrium European Real Estate Ltd

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.569

Yield 4.072 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 346.2bp

over the 3.25 pct January 04, 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0918754895

Data supplied by International Insider.