UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction
& Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date September 1, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 100.223
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.7 billion
when fungible
ISIN US29874QCF90
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.