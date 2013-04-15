BRIEF-Prime Holding For Financial Investments posts FY consol profit
March 2 Prime Holding For Financial Investments Sae
April 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 109.165
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0669743246
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 2 Prime Holding For Financial Investments Sae
* Boosted by forex moves, investment gains, inflows, deals (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)
* Said on Wednesday Gilbert Probst appointed by the State Council to the Chair of the Board of Directors, to succeed Jean-Pierre Roth