April 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 109.165

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merill Lynch, Credit Suisse,

HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0669743246

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.