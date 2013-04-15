UPDATE 1-Schroders reports full-year profit beat, record high assets
* Boosted by forex moves, investment gains, inflows, deals (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)
April 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price 99.939
Reoffer price 99.939
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 23bp
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Boosted by forex moves, investment gains, inflows, deals (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)
* Said on Wednesday Gilbert Probst appointed by the State Council to the Chair of the Board of Directors, to succeed Jean-Pierre Roth
* Outgoing Capita CEO Andy Parker says strategy will remain intact, strategy decided by board not by CEO