April 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price 99.939

Reoffer price 99.939

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 23bp

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

