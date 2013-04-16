Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vorarlberger Landes- und Hypothekenbank AG (Hypo Vorarlberger)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.277

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3 bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CACIB, DZ Bank, LBBW & UniCredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0920712600

