BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 19, 2018
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 14bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 14bp
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000WGZ7GG4
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.