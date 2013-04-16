Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.937

Yield 0.951 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & NOMURA

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

