BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount $2.35 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.677
Reoffer price 99.677
Yield 0.604 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.