BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower La Mondiale
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.625 pct
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & BNP Paribas
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0919401751
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.