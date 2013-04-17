April 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 125 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 116.3375
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 3.625 billion rand
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0356222173
Data supplied by International Insider.