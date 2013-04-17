April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Spa
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2015
Coupon 3-month euribor + 150bp
Reoffer price 100.002
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 150bp
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, DZ Bank, LBBW, Raiffeisen Bank &
Unicredit Bank AG
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0880279491
Data supplied by International Insider.