BRIEF-Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a MOU with Mimos Berhad
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Qatar National Bank SAQ
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 13, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 53bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 53bp
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0212037862
