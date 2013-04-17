BRIEF-Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a MOU with Mimos Berhad
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.72
Reoffer price 99.72
Yield 1.047 pct
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB03X4
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
MUMBAI, March 9 Some Indian banks are at risk of skipping coupon payments on their capital instruments despite recent easing of rules by the central bank and capital injection by the government into state-run lenders, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.