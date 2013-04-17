April 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower RCI Banque

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date April 25, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.857

Reoffer price 99.857

Yield 3.255 pct

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0921284666

