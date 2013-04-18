April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings

Company Limited

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount 600 million Renminbi

Maturity Date April 25, 2016

Coupon 11.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 11.25 pct

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BOCI, HSBC, BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P),

B (Fitch)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law New York

