April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings
Company Limited
Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount 600 million Renminbi
Maturity Date April 25, 2016
Coupon 11.25 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 11.25 pct
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, HSBC, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P),
B (Fitch)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.