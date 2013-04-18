April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China Datang Corp

Issue Amount 2.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date April 25, 2016

Coupon 3.6 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CICC, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & ICBC

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

Data supplied by International Insider.