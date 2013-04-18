April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg
Foerderbank (L-Bank)
Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttenberg
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Issue price 99.933
Reoffer price 99.933
ISIN DE000A1C9ZR3
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp
Issue price 99.873
Reoffer price 99.873
ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
