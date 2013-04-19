April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
(NRW Bank)
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date October 27, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Reg S ISIN XS0921844121
144A ISIN US63983TAG04
