BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
Hipocat 4, FTA, Hipocat 5, FTA, Hipocat 6, FTA and Hipocat 7, FTA
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.