* Private bankers put in large orders to ensure allocation

* Rebate acts as incentive for demand inflation

* Unorthodox practice may be backfiring

By Christopher Langner

April 19 (IFR) - The return of heavily oversubscribed high-yield deals in Dim Sum and dollar markets in the past week suggests that the Asian private banking inflated bid is back.

A USD4.5bn book for a USD800m transaction from Philippines conglomerate San Miguel was the latest example, though the most conspicuous one may have been the Rmb22bn (USD3.56bn) in demand that Chinese developer Kaisa found on Monday for its Rmb1.8bn offshore bond.

"There is a lot of money on the sidelines to be put to work," said a private banker.

Bankers and high-yield issuers are probably celebrating what is effectively a put on the execution of their deals, while institutional investors again lament the market dislocation that comes with it.

San Miguel is a case in point. The bonds traded down in secondary and were last quoted at 99.00/99.75, having priced at par. Institutional investors were not surprised, given that 49% of the bonds went to private banking accounts.

"This practice of stuffing private banks who - enticed by rebates - leverage their end-investors' bid to flip the bonds once free to trade is very bad for the development of a sustainable investor base and as such of Asia's high yield bond market as a whole," said Florian Schmidt, head of debt capital markets for Asia at ING.

Perhaps even more dangerous is the optical illusion that private banking accounts have created. In their drive to get paper, some private bankers in the past year are known to have put orders of as much as USD1bn in for a USD300m transaction just to ensure allocation.

That results in order books looking better on paper than they are in real life. Again, San Miguel is a good example, but there have been several such situations in the past four months.

The hybrid bonds of Agile Property Holdings are probably the poster child for that. The US800m transaction in January saw a book of US6.75bn with 76% allocated to private banks. The bonds dropped as much as 10% in the first few days of trading and have never recovered beyond 95.00, having priced at par.

One fund manager said that several London hedge funds lost money in the first quarter betting that big orderbooks would provide the opportunity to make a quick profit when bonds rallied in the secondary market - as they normally would for a deal several times subscribed.

However, as private banking accounts got over-allocated, they were the ones flipping and causing the bonds to drop on the break. "No one understood how come such strong books translated into poor performance," the fund manager said.

If portfolio managers in London did not at first get the unfolding dynamic, hedge funds in Asia were cashing in on it. Throughout this year, repo traders have reported that some investors have been quick to short bonds that see a high level of private banking participation. And they have made money almost every time.

Behind the pattern are two issues. One is positive: Asia is where wealth is growing fastest. According to one Chinese private banker, there are 40 new dollar millionaires every day in China. That pace can easily be extrapolated to the rest of the region.

According to one private banker, that new money is torn between aggressively seeking growth and avoiding volatility. That means a preference for bonds over equities, and for bonds that perform well in secondary so quick profits can be booked.

Nothing wrong with that, institutional investors said. And here the other issue comes into play. The trouble is with the rebate practice, which has become standard for riskier bonds. "There hardly is any high-yield bond without a rebate now," noted a portfolio manager in Hong Kong.

Since early last year, most high-yield transactions feature a 25c rebate, which goes to the private banker, not to the client. Hence, while the private banker is serving his clients' interest when he bids aggressively for a bond in the primary market, he is also serving his own. That creates an incentive to overbid, since the more bonds he buys, the more rebate he gets.

The problem starts when large orderbooks comprise only inflated private banking bids. Then, bankers push the deal tighter and stuff it to the private bankers, who have to sell in secondary in order to rebalance an unwanted over-allocation.

For bankers, it works as a put. If the deal has enough institutional demand, they can leave the private banking clients without bonds and they will see the paper perform well. If funds shun the deal, as they did with San Miguel, then they can allocate to the private banks.

While there are few signs of the controversy dying down just yet, sooner or later that dynamic may shift.

That would require private bankers to become more selective about which deals they enter, choosing those from well-known issuers that clients will not mind holding even if the bonds perform poorly in secondary trading.

Any sign of moderation would be welcomed. "If private bankers start being more careful," said a Hong Kong manager, "that will be very good." (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)