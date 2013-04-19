BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
April 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Minmetals Land Capital Limited
Guarantor Minmetals Land Limited
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 5.5 pct
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2023
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 6.5 pct
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, UBS, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley & Bank of China
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
