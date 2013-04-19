April 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Minmetals Land Capital Limited

Guarantor Minmetals Land Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $225 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer yield 5.5 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2023

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer yield 6.5 pct

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, UBS, HSBC,

Morgan Stanley & Bank of China

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.