UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Daegu Bank Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date April 29, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.986
Reoffer price 99.986
Yield 2.253 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date April 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.