April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.599

Reoffer price 101.599

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi & DZ Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0A81

