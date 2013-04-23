April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fondo De Amortizaction Del Deficit Electrico

(FADE)

Issue Amount 1.8 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2016

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Spread 235.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp

over the interpolated mid-yield level of

July 2016 & October 2016 SPGB

Payment Date May 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Santander GBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spain

ISIN ES0378641163

