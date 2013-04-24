April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Jyske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 3, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0924992273
