April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Jyske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 3, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0924992273

