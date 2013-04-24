BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group updates on termination of share subscription agreement
* Received a notice from Culturecom Holdings Limited to terminate share subscription agreement
April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date May 2, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 35bp
Reoffer price 99.852
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40bp
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0924112658
* Deciced to issue maximum of 150,660 preference shares, implying increase in share capital of maximum 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($166,423)
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($14 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.