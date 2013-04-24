April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederaland NV
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 7, 2019
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.973
Reoffer price 99.973
Yield 2.88 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS092522872
