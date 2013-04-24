April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unicredit SpA
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2023
Coupon 6.375 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 551 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.