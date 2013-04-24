April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 3, 2014
Coupon 0.283 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread Minus 5 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
