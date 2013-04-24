April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Espirito Santo Financiere SA (ESFIL)

Guarantor Espirito Santo Financial Group SA

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2015

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.74

Yield 5.375 pct

Spread 497 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BES & Credit Suisse

Ratings B2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

