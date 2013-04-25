Polish central banker says no reason to consider rate increases in 2017
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Raffles Education Corp Ltd
Issue Amount S$50 million
Maturity Date May 3, 2018
Coupon 5.9 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UOB
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development
MILAN, March 8 Italy's UBI Banca has set the size of a hybrid Tier 2 bond it launched on Wednesday to boost its capital at 500 million euros ($528 mln) after the issue drew orders for more than 1.1 billion euros, a financial source said.