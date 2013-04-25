Polish central banker says no reason to consider rate increases in 2017
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 12, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 107.973
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.65 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN XS0605525764
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development
MILAN, March 8 Italy's UBI Banca has set the size of a hybrid Tier 2 bond it launched on Wednesday to boost its capital at 500 million euros ($528 mln) after the issue drew orders for more than 1.1 billion euros, a financial source said.