April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date May 03, 2018

Coupon 13.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 13.25 pct

Payment Date May 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America

Merrill Lynch & ICBC International

Ratings B+ (S&P), B+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

