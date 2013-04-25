April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.113

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date May 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.425 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0854758868

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.