BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.386
Reoffer price 99.386
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.8bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBr
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, LBBW, RBS, Societe Generale CIB
& Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0925525510
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent