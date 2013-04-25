BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.466
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0925581265
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
WASHINGTON, March 8 A potentially lengthy U.S. legislative fight over replacement of the Obamacare health law gets underway on Wednesday as two House of Representatives committees begin negotiating over changes to a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: