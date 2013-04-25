April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date October 08, 2020

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 101.3327

Yield 4.164 pct

Payment Date May 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Austraclear NZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total NZ$125

when fungible

ISIN NZLRBDT007C5

