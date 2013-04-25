April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

(LVMH)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.473

Reoffer price 99.473

Reoffer yield 1.334 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.4bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley &

SG CIB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011485051

Data supplied by International Insider.