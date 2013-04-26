UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 6, 2018
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, UBS, AbChina,
DBS & Standard Chartered Bank
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources