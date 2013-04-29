Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 106.788

Reoffer price 106.788

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS, Scotia &

TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0602217159

