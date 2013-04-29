April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Coca Cola Enterprises Inc
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2025
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.136
Reoffer price 99.136
Yield 2.459 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, RBS,
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0926785808
