April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Coca Cola Enterprises Inc

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2025

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.136

Reoffer price 99.136

Yield 2.459 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, RBS,

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0926785808

